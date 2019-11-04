Memorial services for JOHN DOICE “J.D.” SOCIA will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, November 8, 2019 in the chapel of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie with Pastor Steve Davis officiating. Burial will follow in the Pythian Mausoleum. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

JOHN DOICE “J.D.” SOCIA, age 77 of Bunkie, passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Christus St. Frances Cabrini Hospital.

He is preceded in death by his parents; Doice John and Mary Tagliarino Socia.

Survivors include his siblings; Charles “C.H.” Socia and wife Masel of Alexandria, David Socia and wife Vicky of Big Cane and Katie S. Flynn and husband William of Alexandria; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Friends may visit on Friday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at 1:00 p.m. at Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.