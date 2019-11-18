Funeral services for Mr. John Dominick, Jr. will be held at 11:00 a.m. on

Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Old River Baptist Church in Marksville

with Reverend Eldria Lavalais officiating. Interment will be in Old River

Baptist Cemetery in Marksville. Arrangements are under the direction of

Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

John Dominick, Jr., age 71, of Marksville, departed this life on November 15,

2019 at Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria. He was preceded

in death by his parents, John, Sr. and Julia Thorton Dominick; one daughter,

Angela Jacobs; three brothers, Paul Dominick, Matthew Dominick, Bennette

Dominick and one sister, Josephine Dominick.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 22 years, Carol

Jacobs Dominick; nine sons, John Dominick, III, Brandon Dominick

(Debra), Corey Dominick (Teesha), Donovan Dominick, Gregory Jacobs

(Emma), Johnathan Jacobs, Kevin Jacobs, Christopher Jacobs (Vynella),

Joshua Williams; three daughters, Felesha Jones, Claire Dorsey (Gregory),

Yulonda Washington (Phillip); one brother, Terrell Dominick; two sisters,

Mable Johnson (David), Louvenia Dominick; one uncle, Clifton Dominick,

Sr.; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren

and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and close friends.

Visitation will be held at Old River Baptist Church on Saturday,

November 23, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until funeral service time.

