John Douglas Bordelon, age 65, of Simmesport

John Douglas Bordelon

SIMMESPORT - Funeral services for Mr. John Douglas Bordelon will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, November 16, 2017 at United Pentecostal Church in Simmesport with Brother John Holloway officiating. Interment will be at United Pentecostal Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 16, 2017 at United Pentecostal Church in Simmesport from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Mr. Bordelon, age 65, of Simmesport, passed away at Rapides Regional Hospital in Alexandria on Tuesday, November 14, 2017. He was born on October 23, 1952.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John Dempsey and Olethia Mary Bordelon.

Those left to cherish his memory include two sons, John Damon (Theresa) Bordelon of Cottonport, and Brady Bordelon of Dry Prong; one daughter, Kayla Bordelon of Simmesport; one sister, Betty (Cecil) Moreau of Simmesport; and eight grandchildren, Nyla, Dale, Daniel, Rhea, Dalton, Julia, Bailey, and Mia.

