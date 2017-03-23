John Edward Lachney Sr, 58 of Jarreau, Louisiana, formally of Bunkie
John Edward Lachney Sr, 58 of Jarreau, Louisiana, formally of Bunkie, Louisiana passed away at his residence surrounded by family on March 19, 2017 at 5:14AM.
John is preceded in death by his parents Maudry and Noah Lachney Jr.; his sister Janelle DeSoto; his brothers, Ronnie, Gerald & Ricky Lachney; his stepson Gary “Stink” Smith; his grandson Alan Stacey “Bud” Fontenot.
John is survived by his wife Sharon; his son, John Lachney Jr; his daughter, Randi Williams; his stepchildren, Staci Fontenot, Barry Humphres & Derek Copeland; his sisters, Sandra (R.J.) Bolton, Phyllis Ponthier & fiancé Clay Jones; his brothers, Micheal “Catfish” Lachney, Gene (JoAnne) Lachney, Dale Lachney; his 11 wonderful grandchildren that he loved dearly and many loving nieces, nephews, sister in laws & brother in laws.
John worked as a construction worker for many years. He was a very kind hearted man that had many friends that he loved. He loved LSU & Saints football, fishing and spending time with his family. He will be greatly missed & loved by all his family members & friends.