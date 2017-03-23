John Edward Lachney Sr, 58 of Jarreau, Louisiana, formally of Bunkie, Louisiana passed away at his residence surrounded by family on March 19, 2017 at 5:14AM.

John is preceded in death by his parents Maudry and Noah Lachney Jr.; his sister Janelle DeSoto; his brothers, Ronnie, Gerald & Ricky Lachney; his stepson Gary “Stink” Smith; his grandson Alan Stacey “Bud” Fontenot.

John is survived by his wife Sharon; his son, John Lachney Jr; his daughter, Randi Williams; his stepchildren, Staci Fontenot, Barry Humphres & Derek Copeland; his sisters, Sandra (R.J.) Bolton, Phyllis Ponthier & fiancé Clay Jones; his brothers, Micheal “Catfish” Lachney, Gene (JoAnne) Lachney, Dale Lachney; his 11 wonderful grandchildren that he loved dearly and many loving nieces, nephews, sister in laws & brother in laws.

John worked as a construction worker for many years. He was a very kind hearted man that had many friends that he loved. He loved LSU & Saints football, fishing and spending time with his family. He will be greatly missed & loved by all his family members & friends.