John Felix Ducote, age 67, of Dupont

Graveside service for John Felix Ducote of Dupont will begin at 10am on Wednesday, July 3rd 2019 at Immaculate Conception Cemetery with pastor Danny Wright officiating.

John Ducote, age 67, passed away on Thursday, June 27th 2019 at Avoyelles Manor Nursing Home.

Those left to cherish his memory are a cousin, Mary Tyler of Plaucheville; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Murry Ducote of Cottonport; mother, Olga Gagnard Ducote of Plaucheville; sisters, Donna St. Romain and Kathy St. Romain; brother, Michael Ducote.