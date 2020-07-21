John Finn, 85, Deville

Graveside services for John Allan “Jackie” Finn will be held with Reverend Steve Brandow officiating. Burial will be in French Cemetery, Effie, under the direction of Hixson Brothers, Alexandria.

Mr. Finn, 85, of Deville, formerly of Alexandria, passed from this life, Saturday, July 18, 2020 at CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini.

He proudly served his country during Vietman in the United States Air Force, retiring as a Master Sergeant. John was a member of Johnson-Brown VFW Post 1736, where he worked as head bartender for many years.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Luneau Finn; daughters, Shawn Paula Finn and Jamie June Finn; parents, John Ellis and Delia Roy Finn; brothers, John Ernest Finn, and Alban Finn; sister, Mary Doris Finn.

Those left to cherish his memory include his sons, Steven Finn, Paul Finn; daughter, Jennifer Finn Miller and husband, Robert; sister, Maureen Robillard; ten grandchildren.