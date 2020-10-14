John H. Chauffepied, Bunkie; long time Fifth Ward resident

John H. Chauffepied a resident of Bunkie, also a longtime resident of Fifth Ward, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020, peacefully at his residence with family by his side.

John married JoAnn Harrington Chauffepied on June 28, 1952. They were lovingly married 67 years. He was a retired insurance auditor. John loved his family dearly and his legacy will forever live on.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Neilson P. Chauffepied and Pauline Brouillette Chauffepied; and two sons, Philip J Chauffepied and Tim P. Chauffepied.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, JoAnn Chauffepied; one son, Mark H. Chauffepied of Bunkie; two daughters, Jodie Maillet of Alexandria, and Cindy Chauffepied Reed, and her husband Ronald of Bunkie; seven grandchildren, Marcia Hesni, of Alexandria, Vanessa Alberes Franks (Brandon) of Echo, Aime St. Romain (Ricky) of Mansura, Amber Chauffepied of Mansura, Nicholas Maillet (Katie) of Bordelonville, Shaun Chauffepied (Brittney) of Lecompte and Neilson Chauffepied (Hannah) of Bunkie; 12 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.

The family would like to send a very special thanks to All Saints Hospice nurses that cared for John, and a very big thank you to Sarah Kyle who dad looked so forward to seeing every day. Sarah always went above and beyond her duties.

There will be a memorial service Friday, October 13 at 10 a.m in Fifth Ward Cemetery #3. and held at Kramer Funeral Home of Fifth Ward.

