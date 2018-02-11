John Henry Perkins, age 84, of Baton Rouge

John Henry Perkins

BATON ROUGE - A Funeral Mass for John Henry Perkins of Baton Rouge was held at 12 noon Saturday, February 10, at St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Baton Rouge. Burial followed at Greenoaks Memorial Park.

Known for his zest for life, generosity, incredible attitude and fighting spirit, John Henry Perkins lost his battle with Glioblastoma at 1 p.m. Wednesday, on February 7, 2018 surrounded by family and friends. John was born in Forest Hill on September 27, 1933. Nearly thirty years ago, seeking to develop a strong neighborhood community, he and his wife, Carolyn, began organizing an annual block party in the Broadmoor neighborhood that continues today. In his thirties, he went through Dale Carnegie Training and went from being rather shy to one of the most outgoing, enthusiastic, people-loving people on the planet, which helped him become a successful salesman. He had a magnetic personality and an uncanny ability to encourage and inspire people. He also enjoyed collecting antiques, fine dining, travel, politics, entertaining, and his farm in Avoyelles Parish.

He began his career at Gulf States Utilities where he learned the ins and outs of operating a chemical facility and the integral operations of process and utility systems. He then moved to Monochem, and later became a supervisor. He later went into sales working for first Betz Chemical Company and then Olin Corporation. All of this experience added to his skills and in 1982, he established his own water treating company, Utilities Consulting, and was still running it at the age of 84.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lena Shows Perkins and Robert Perkins, Jr.; two sisters, Rose Perkins Wills and Jerry Perkins Sawyer; and his brother, Jesse Nelson Perkins.

John is survived by his wife of almost 66 years, Carolyn Brabham Perkins; his daughter, Cookie Perkins (Kerry) Uffman of Baton Rouge; his three grandchildren, Chip (Ashley) Uffman of Ft. Worth, Texas; Becky Uffman (Chris) Eldredge of Baton Rouge; and Connor (Amy) Uffman of Baton Rouge; and his ten great- grandchildren: Ella Uffman, Brady Eldredge, William Uffman, Audrey Uffman, Abby Eldredge, Carter Uffman, Amelie Uffman, Mary Eldredge, Charlotte Uffman, and Luke Uffman.

Serving as pallbearers were Kerry Uffman, Chip Uffman, Connor Uffman, Chris Eldredge, Randy Lemoine, Steve Junot, Bill Coker, Tom Mizell, Stewart Smith, Mike King, Gary Musick, Alonzo Coleman, Louis Smith, Otto Nesmith, Gene Gunter, Harold Tridico, Tommy LeBlanc, and Daryl Lee.