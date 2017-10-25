John Jules Guillory, age 53, of Mansura

John Jules Guillory

BORDELONVILLE - A Mass of Christian Burial for John Guillory will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, October 30, 2017 at Mater Dolorosa Catholic Church in Plaucheville with the Rev. Martin Laird officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Peter’s Mausoleum in Bordelonville. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Plaucheville.

Friends may visit on Sunday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. and Monday 8 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Plaucheville. A rosary will be recited at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday by the Knights of Columbus Council 2142.

Mr. Guillory, age 53 of Mansura, passed away on Monday, October 23, 2017 at his residence. Born on December 27, 1963, Guillory was a 1982 graduate of Fatima Catholic High School in Lafayette, he attended USL and Northeast Louisiana University in health care services curriculum. His certifications were in professional areas of phlebotomy, hearing and vision services delivery programs for varied geriatric citizens for 25 years.

He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Lincoln and Malena Bordelon; and his paternal grandparents, Steven and Hilda Guillory.

Survivors include his parents; Dr. Jim and Christine Bordelon Guillory of Plaucheville; his brother, Cayle (Frances) Guillory of Sunset; and his nieces and nephews, Kade Thomas, Lincoln Paul, Taylor Rene, Morgan Elise, and Caleb Andrew.

