John L. Cooper, Jr. age 54 of Cottonport

Graveside services for John L. Cooper, Jr. of Cottonport will begin at 12:00pm on Sunday, June 23rd, 2019 at St. Mary’s Assumption Catholic Cemetery 2.

John L. Cooper, Jr., age 54, passed away on Wednesday, June 12th, 2019 at Rapides Regional Hospital of Alexandria.

Those left to cherish his memory are uncles, Curry “Mike” Cooper, Clyde Cooper, Sr. Huron Gauthier, all of Cottonport, and Harry Cooper of Gardner, LA; aunts, Joyce J. Cooper, Mary Dean Turner of Cottonport, and Ethel McElwee of Vidalia, LA.; step-brothers, Roy Perron and James Perron of Ozawkie, Kansas. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and two godchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John L. and Lelia Johnson Cooper, Sr.; grandparents, Harry and Ethel Ortego Cooper, Marcelin and Engelle Boudreaux Johnson; uncles, Paul Marvin Cooper, Sr., Leroy Johnson, Wallace Johnson, Earnest “Buddy” McElwee, Marvin Keel; aunt, Sharon Cooper Gauthier; cousin Michael Cooper, Sr.