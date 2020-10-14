John Laborde, 87, Marksville

Funeral services for Mr. John Joseph Laborde will be held on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home with Reverend Keith Lamartiniere officiating. Interment will be in Cushman Cemetery in Marksville. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Mr. Laborde, age 87, of Marksville, entered eternal rest on Tuesday, October 12, 2020 at his residence in Marksville. He was preceded in death by his parents, John Add and Edna Ingouf Laborde and one sister, Gloria Laborde Brouillette.

He was the Chief Deputy Tax Assessor for Avoyelles Parish for many years and head of the Neighborhood Youth Corps of 14 parishes. He was also a veteran of the Air Force.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 68 years, Joan Sherman Laborde of Marksville; one son, Keith John Laborde of Marksville; Susan Peart of Alexandria, Kathy Disotell of Center Point; nine grandchildren; twenty great grandchildren and one great great grandchild to be expected soon.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. and will resume on Thursday at 8:00 a.m. until time of service.