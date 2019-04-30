Services for John Lee Ballard will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April

27, 2019 at St. James Baptist Church, Moreauville, LA. Interment will

be in St. James Cemetery.

John Lee Ballard, 69, of Mansura, LA formerly of Bordelonville, LA, passed

away on April 18, 2019 at Valley View Nursing Home. He is preceded in death by his mother, father, brother, and four sisters.

He leaves to cherish his memory siblings Walter Ballard of Maksville, Ervin (Beverly) Stelly of Houston, Texas, William (Rena) Stelly of Shreveport, Bobbie Davis of Chicago Illinois, Emma (Anthony) Friels of Mansura, Jackie (Craig) Watson of Killeen, Texas, Louise Ceasar; God children, Kim, Le'Shardonae, Elvis, and Kevin; God sisters and brothers, Lora Love Augustine, Connie Ballard, Pearlie Weaver, Kevin LaTroy Benjamin, Everette Lofton, and Paula Jo Ballard, and a host of neices, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Pallbearers were Brian Frank, Cameron Stelly, Louis Harris, Lester Eldridge, Eric Stelly, Terry Day, Gregory Stelly, Charles Ballard, Derrick Dupor, and Anthony Friels.