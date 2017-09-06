John Lionel Sylvain, age 79, of Moreauville

John Lionel Sylvain

MOREAUVILLE - Funeral services for John Lionel Sylvain of Moreauville will be held on Saturday, September 9, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Escude Funeral Home in Moreauville. Burial will be at a later date at Simpson Baptist Cemetery in Moreauville. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Visitation will begin at Escude Funeral Home in Moreauville on Saturday, September 9, 2017 beginning at 9 a.m. until the time of service.

John Lionel Sylvain, age 79, passed away on September 4, 2017 at Christus St. Francis Cabrini Hospital in Alexandria. He was born on April 18, 1938.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Cilton Sylvain and Emma Lou Benjamin Sylvain; sons, Timothy Sylvain and Jacques Sylvain; and sister, Carol Pierre.

Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Lisa (James, Jr.) Sylvain Harbor of Alexandria, Leslie (Master Sergeant Daniel) Blocker of Georgia, and Latharie (Na'Keisha) Sylvain of Mansura; sister, Barbara Jean Jacob of Dayton, Ohio; brothers, Earl Sylvain of Dayton, Ohio and Kenneth Sylvain of Alexandria; nine grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.