John Martin Joffrion, Sr., age 74, of Moreauville

MOREAUVILLE - Funeral services for John Martin Joffrion, Sr of Moreauville will take place at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Moreauville on Monday, April 17, 2017 beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will commence at the Sacred Heart Catholic Mausoleum. Services and arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held at the Escude Funeral Home of Moreauville on Sunday, April 16, 2017 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and will resume Monday morning at 8 a.m.

John Joffrion, Sr., age 74, passed away at the Valley View Nursing Home on Friday, April 14, 2017. He was born on October 5, 1943.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 43 years, Harriet Joffrion; son, John Joffrion, Jr.; parents, Kelly and Pauline Joffrion; brother, Albert Kelly Joffrion, Jr.; sisters, Cora Hairford, Frances Gremillion, Kay Rachal.

Those left to cherish the memories he left behind are his children, Nicole Desselle of Moreauville and Chet (Pat) Joffrion of Moreauville; sister, Faye Manint of Shreveport; grandchildren, Brooke, Brittany, Joshua, Jacob, Brandon, and Hunter; and his two great-grandchildren, Harmony and Hayden.