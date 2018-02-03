John Milton Hathorn, III

EFFIE - A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for John Milton Hathorn, III, age 75, of Effie on Monday, February 5, 2018 at 1 p.m. at St. Winifred Catholic Church in Effie. Interment to immediately follow at the French Cemetery in Effie. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Visitation will be at Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville from on Sunday, February 4, 2018 from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. and will resume on Monday from 9 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. A Christian Wake Service will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.

John Milton Hathorn, III was born in Effie on September 16, 1942. Milton passed away on Friday, February 2, 2018 at his home with his loving family at his side. Milton worked hard all of his life. As a young man, Milton was enlisted in the Army National Guard. He served his country with great pride. He later went onto work for Shell Oil Production Company and retired after 30 years. After retirement, Milton worked for the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office. He also served as Constable of Effie. He was a member of the St. Winifred Catholic Church Board and the French Cemetery Board.

A hobby and pastime which Milton enjoyed daily was tending to his cows. Anyone that knew Milton knew that working was just a part of his regular day. Milton also enjoyed riding his motorcycle with his two boys and his motorcycle riding buddies. Many great memories were made while riding and fun times were definitely had by all. Another enjoyment of Milton was working on his old/vintage cars with his dear friend Nelson. He attended car shows and was extremely proud of his antiques.

Milton loved life and was an extremely social man. He never met a stranger. He loved his community with his entire heart and soul. Milton was a loyal and honorable man of great faith. He practiced his faith daily and always helped others. His devotion, loyalty, and connection with his wife and children, as well as his family and friends, were tremendous, true and deep.

We consider ourselves fortunate to have known and loved him. We will hold firmly to his memory, clinging to our faith and hope in the promise of one day being reunited with our husband, father, and true friend Milton.

He was preceded in death by one son, Ashley James Hathorn; and his parents, John Milton Hathorn II and Mozell Laborde Hathorn.

He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Gerry Harrington Hathorn; three children, Chantelle Hathorn (Keith) Hataway, John Milton (Angie) Hathorn IV and Rod Hathorn; four sisters, Rosemary Holmes, June (Frank) Brusco, Mozell (Pancho) Pena, and Tammy (Troy) Langston; ten grandchildren, Payton Hataway, Taylon Hataway, Justin Krouse, John Milton Hathorn V, Brandon Hathorn, Ashley Hathorn, Rome Hathorn, Jace Hathorn, Laikyn Hathorn, and Kalen Dobard; and one great grandson, Jayse Hataway.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers are Payton Hataway, Taylon Hataway, Justin Krouse, John Milton Hathorn, V, Brandon Hathorn, and Jeff Speickerman.

The Hathorn family would like to extend a special thanks to the gracious staff of All Saints Hospice and to all friends and family for all the prayers, calls, text, and food.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donation be made to St. Winifred Catholic Church, P.O. Box 7, Deville, Louisiana 71328