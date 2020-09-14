John A. Nicotra, Jr., 65, Cottonport

Graveside Services for John A. Nicotra, Jr. will be held on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 beginning at 11:00 a.m. at St. Peter Catholic Church Cemetery in Bordelonville, LA.

John A. Nicotra, Jr., 65, A resident of Cottonport passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at his residence.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John, Sr. and Ada (Bordelon) Nicotra.

Those left to cherish his memory are his sister, Rose Mary G’Sell of Metairie; brother, Eddie James Bordelon of Brouillette; half sisters, Mae Donaghey of Bordelonville, and Hope Hubbard of Moreauvile; half brothers, Paul Daigrepont of Moreauville, Robert Daigrepont of Moreauville, and John Daigrepont of Denham Springs.

Escude Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.