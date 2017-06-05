John Oden Williams, age 83, of Church Point

John Oden Williams

Church Point - A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 7, 2017 at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Church Point for John Oden Williams. Entombment will take place in the Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Mausoleum on La. Hwy 35. Guidry Funeral Home of Church Point is in charge of final arrangements.

Visitation will be held at Guidry Funeral Home from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 6 and on Wednesday, June 7 from 8 a.m. until the time of the funeral mass. A rosary will be recited in the funeral home Tuesday evening at 6 p.m.

Williams, age 83, who died June 3, 2017 at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge. Born on December 22, 1933, the son of Fred Nettles and Annie Oden Williams, John served in the U.S. Navy during the final 14 months of the Korean War, then worked as a driver at Canal Refinery in Church Point. Once he received his Bachelor’s Degree in education from Southwestern Louisiana Institute (now UL-L), he taught math and American history at Lawtell Elementary then Church Point Junior High School before retiring in the 1990s. He also worked for nearly 30 years at Evangeline Downs Race Track. He was a member of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church and a member of the American Legion, Post 225 for 45 years.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Ann; and grandchildren, Adam Wayne and Caroline Corbett.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, the former Linda Delahoussaye; his brother Fred “Buck” (Claire) Williams; his children, Marjorie (Mark) Willow of St. Clairsville, Ohio; Annie (Ronnie) Corbett of Baton Rouge; Paul (Chrissy) Williams of Mandeville; Denise Robichaux of Church Point; Rita (Chuck) Dowling of Prairieville; and his grandchildren: Tim LeBlanc of New Orleans, Katelyn Williams of New Orleans; Emily (Devan) Moody of Baton Rouge, Molly Corbett of Baton Rouge; Brendan Ryan of St. Clairsville, Ohio, Gabbie Robichaux of Lafayette, Will Robichaux of Lafayette; and Maddie Dowling of Prairieville, Charlie Dowling of Prairieville, Mike Dowling of Prairieville and Anna Rose Dowling of Prairieville.

Pallbearers will include the five grandsons, Devan Moody and Michael Blowers.

