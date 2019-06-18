John Richard "Dick" Juneau, 87, of Cottonport

Memorial services for John Richard “Dick” Juneau of Cottonport will begin at 11:30 am on Wednesday, June 19th, 2019 at the St. Mary’s Assumption Catholic Church with Father Walter Ajaero officiating. Burial will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Cottonport. A reception for family and friends will follow at the CYO Hall in Cottonport.

John Richard “Dick” Juneau, age 87, passed away on Saturday, June 15th, 2019 at the Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center of Baton Rouge.

Dick loved his family and friends deeply, and never met a stranger. Over the years he was a caregiver for many people, especially his wife, mother and great-grandson Julian. His compassion and kindness will be remembered by many.

Those left to cherish her memory are his sons, Matt and John Juneau, Matt’s wife Melissa, and grandchildren, Matthew, Claire, David and Stephen Juneau, Teresa, Heather, and William Daniel Wright, III; great-grandchildren Julian, Dakota, and Josh Wright, Samuel Bertolini, Saraiyah and Hadassah Dunn, and James, Ethan, and Audrey Juneau; and by his brother Billy Juneau and his wife, Maxine, sister-in-law, Rose Ann Juneau and former son-in-law William Daniel Wright, Jr. In addition, he is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by was preceded in death by his parents, Lestan and Montez Juneau, the love of his life, his wife, Mary Nell Hagan Juneau, his daughter Laura Ellen Wright and his brother Rodney “Bubba” Juneau.

Visitation will begin 10:30am and last until time of service at the St. Mary’s Assumption Catholic Church of Cottonport on Wednesday, June 19th, 2019.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his memory to the Shriner’s Children’s Hospital in Shreveport, 3100 Samford Avenue, Shreveport, LA 71103.

