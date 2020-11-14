John Sellers, 64, Moreauville

Funeral Mass for Johnnie Andrew Sellers, Sr. of Moreauville will take place at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church of Dupont on Wednesday, November 18th, 2020 beginning at 11:00am with Rev. Joseph Desimone officiating. Burial will take place at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery.

Johnnie Sellers, Sr., age 64, passed away at his home in Moreauville surrounded by his loved ones on Thursday, November 12th, 2020.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 45 years, Dena Sellers; children, Jessica Bardwell (Randy) of Moreauville, Johnnie Sellers, Jr. (Samantha) of Cottonport, and Brad Sellers (Ammie) of Plaucheville; brother, Darrell Sellers of Dupont; sisters, Linda Brookman of Moreauville and Cynthia Normand of Moreauville. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Randy, Elizabeth, Zachary, L’Johnnie, and Samuel; step-grandchildren, Brandi, Tabatha, Peter, and Brittany; step-great grandchild, Arye “TuTu”. He was also loving known as “Paw-Paw” to Zyra, Zayden, and Quiera.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, April Sellers; his infant sister, Diane Sellers; and his parents, Herman and Anna Marie Bordelon Sellers.

Visitation will be held at the Escude Funeral Home of Moreauville on Tuesday, November 17th, 2020 beginning at 2:00pm and will continue throughout the evening until time of services on Wednesday. A rosary will be recited at the funeral home at 6:00pm on Tuesday evening.