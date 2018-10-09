John T. Spano, III, native of Marksville

John T. Spano III passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 25, 2018, at the age of 80. Born November 21, 1937, "Johnny" as he was known to most folks, joined the National Guard upon graduation from High School in Marksville, LA.

He received numerous accolades, medals, and honors while proudly serving over 38 years in the Army National Guard and the Air National Guard. In his younger life he married and was later divorced from Carole Carrero. He later met Sandy Schoonover and had a very happy marriage until she died of Cancer in 2002. Johnny was devastated by this loss, but found love again when he met Brenda Bastida Monterroso and they married in 2004.

After hurricane Katrina, Johnny and Brenda moved to higher ground in Springfield, LA. Throughout his life, Johnny remained active and involved in many organizations, AARP Chapter 3688, the Association of Senior Citizens, St. Mark's Marksman Club, Jackson Barracks Enlisted Club, LA Air National Guard Retiree's Association and the St. Bernard Sportsman Club. Johnny was always there to lend a hand and helped so many people throughout the years. He helped people financially, but mostly Johnny helped people by just being Johnny. He was the kind of guy that everyone loved and he loved the company of others, always affable and willing to lend a hand. He found pleasure in the details of everyday life and caring for those around him.

Johnny will always be remembered for his loyalty and dedication to his family and friends, his caring and loving spirit, his laughter and his love for helping others. He was a wonderful example of what it means to care for others. He will be deeply missed by us all. He is preceded in death by his wife Brenda B. Monterroso and his dear sister Betty Spano Roger. He is survived and fondly remembered by his nephew Arthur Roger and niece Brenda London. He is remembered and endeared by the children, grandchildren and the families of Carol, Sandy and Brenda and his "adoptive" family, the Mayeaux's. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial gathering to be held at ST. BERNARD MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 701 W. Virtue St., Chalmette, LA, on Monday, October 8th from 9:00AM – 10:00AM, followed by a Memorial Mass in Johnny's memory beginning at 10:00AM. He will be laid to eternal rest with Sandy in St. Bernard Memorial Gardens.