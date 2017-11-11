Johnathan “Chyll” F. Stevenson, age 42, of Marksville

Johnathan “Chyll” F. Stevenson

MARKSVILLE -Funeral services for Johnathan “Chyll” F. Stevenson of Marksville are currently pending. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Johnathan “Chyll” Stevenson, age 42, passed away on Thursday, November 9, 2017 at Christus St. Francis Cabrini Hospital in Alexandria. He was born on September 22, 1975.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Nancy Anderson and brother, Randy Lane Stevenson.

Those left to cherish his memory are his mother, Virginia Francisco; father, John Carlton Stevenson; fiancé, Brandice Bowers; sisters, Debra Davis, Marsha Reynolds, Sharonne Hathcock, Latasha Stevenson, Jennifer Dixon, Mary Angela Thorton, Carol Hardy, and Stacey Smith; and brothers, Lance Francisco, James Stevenson, John D. Stevenson, Shannon Stevenson, Patrick Washington, and Nicholas Martin.