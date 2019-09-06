Johnnie B. Cotton, 75 of Batchelor

Johnnie B Cotton, a lifelong resident of Batchelor, passed away Friday August 30, 2019 in Marksville at the age of 75. Visiting Friday September 06, 2019 4:00 pm-7:00 pm at 152 Highway 3050 Morganza, La. Religious Service Saturday September 07, 2019 11:00 am at Mt Olive Baptist Church 7654 Highway 1 Lettsworth, La. Interment in Church Cemetery. Johnnie is survived by three children Stephanie Shawl, Kenneth (Trylynn) Parker, and Ronald Stewart, siblings Hannah Louis, Lucille Cotton, Rose (Charles) Stokes, Glen Cotton, and Clifton Cotton, 5 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, numerous other relatives and friends. Professional services entrusted to A Wesley Funeral Home of Maringouin.