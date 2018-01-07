Johnnie Louise “Mrs. Lou” Walker

FIFTH WARD - Funeral services for Johnnie Louise “Mrs. Lou” Walker will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, January 9, 2018, in the chapel of Kramer of Fifth Ward with Bro. Lyndon Marcotte officiating. Interment will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Monday, January 8, 2018, and resume from 8:30 a.m. until time of service on Tuesday, January 9, 2018, at the funeral home.

Johnnie Louise “Mrs. Lou” Walker, age 81, of Poland, passed away on Saturday, January 6, 2018, at CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital. Born on October 13, 1936, Mrs Lou will be remembered as a devoted mother and grandmother to her family. She retired after 34 years with the Rapides Parish School Board working at Poland High School in the cafeteria and later managing the cafeteria. Mrs. Lou retired as a school bus driver after 23 years. Mrs. Lou loved to hunt and fish in the family camp in Pacton. Mrs. Lou also enjoyed farming crops and tending cattle. She will be missed by all her knew and loved her. Mrs Lou was a member of Poland Baptist Church.

Mrs. Lou is preceded in death by her husbands, Richard Wallace Walker and Kurtley Courville; son, William Daniel Walker; parents, Johnny and Alice Walker Maddox; four brothers, Huey Maddox, Sr., Frank Maddox, Sr., Winston Maddox, Sr., and Randy Maddox; and one sister, Evelyn Kissick.

Those left to cherish her memory includes her children, Tim (Doris) Walker, Sandra Mayeaux, Cheris Folgeman, Shannon Courville, April Courville, and Kirt Courville; 23 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; along with several nieces, nephews and extended family members.

Pallbearers honored to serve include Michael Wilson, Ruben Maddox, Kevin Maddox, Paul Maddox, Winston Maddox, Walter Maddox, Kirt Courville, and Marvin Hayes.

Memorials in Mrs. Lou’s memory can be mailed to St. Judes Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN., 38105.

A special thanks Doris Walker for the love and care she showed Mrs. Lou during this time.

To extend online notes of condolence to the Walker Family, please visit www.KramerFunerals.com.