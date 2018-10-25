Funeral services for Johnnie Mae Dobbins Fulton will be Saturday, October 27, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at the Salem Baptist Church with Rev. Gregory Jackson officiating. Burial will follow in the Salem Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

Johnnie Mae “Lil Plu” Eggins Fulton was the third child of the late Mr. Johnny and Mrs. Ora L. Eggins, born on August 9, 1959. As a child she accepted her Lord as her Savior. She was baptized by the late Rev. H. Dixon. At the time of her transitioning she was surrounded at her bedside by her loving family. As she accepted her wings her Salem Baptist Church family was cheering for her, REST IN HEAVEN OUR BABY.

Johnnie was a member of the Class of 1977 at Bunkie High School. A student that always had a bright smile on her face. This lovely infectious smile carried her throughout her adult life. Even when she was down and in pain, she kept that bright smile with those pretty white teeth.

Johnnie was a loyal and faithful hard worker in retail for thirty-two years. She held positions as assistant managers and managers. Her last employment was with Shell/APM, where she was employed for approximately eleven years.

Johnnie was preceded in death by her parents, Johnny Eggins and Ora L. Eggins; two brothers, Edward Thompson and Paul J, Eggins; great-grandmother, Virilla Young; and a nephew, Robert W. Jones.

She leaves to cherish so many memories of her love and smiles: two daughters, Latoya Dobbins and Haley Fulton of Bunkie, LA; two sons, Condrick Lewis (Crystal) of Bunkie, LA and Treveon Fulton (Siara) of San Diego, CA; twelve grandchildren; one brother, Kenneth R. Eggins (LaShonta) of Bunkie, LA; four sisters, Bertha L. Jones (Robert), Rosie Sherman (George), Mary A. Holmes (Frederick), and Delores Mims all of Bunkie, LA; a host of beloved family members, encompassing nieces, nephews, cousins, aunt, uncle, eleven brother-in-laws, eight sister-in-laws, a special family friend, Mr. John Reynolds and friends.