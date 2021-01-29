Johnnie Tarver, 77, Plaucheville

Memorial mass for Johnnie William Tarver of Plaucheville will begin at 11:00am on Sunday, January 31, 2021 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Dupont with Fr. Joseph Desimone officiating.

Johnnie “Pancho” Tarver, age 77, passed away on Thursday, January 28, 2021 at the Avoyelles Hospital in Marksville.

Johnnie Tarver attended college and received his master’s degree in biology. He then became a Biologist for the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. Mr. Johnnie was a member of the International Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies and the CITES Association for 20 years. His hobbies included hunting and being an avid outdoorsman and wildlife conservationist. He left his family with the gift of joy for the afterlife and would always tell them, “I’ll see you soon”.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 57 years, Glenda Dupuy Tarver of Plaucheville; daughter, Tara (Terry) Rodney of Cottonport; son, Jon (Katie) Tarver of Prairieville; sisters, Tina Chriceol of Lafayette and Zoe (Pat) O’Friel of Prairieville; grandchildren: London Rodney, Terry Rodney, Jr., Hannah Tarver, and Henry Tarver. He is also survived by two great-grandchildren, Cannon Chenevert and Cruz Chenevert.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Claude & Voncille Plauche Tarver; grand-daughter, Lauren Rodney; brother, Phillip Tarver.

A visitation will begin at 9:00am until time of service on Sunday, January 31, 2021 at the Immaculate Conception Church Hall in Dupont. A rosary prayer service will begin at 10:15am at the Immaculate Conception Church Hall in Dupont.

Friends and family are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.escudefuneralhome.com.

Escude Funeral Home of Mansura have been entrusted with funeral arrangements.