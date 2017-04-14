Johnny Joseph Gauthier, age 74, of Mansura; radio broadcaster at KLIL

MANSURA – A Funeral Mass for Johnny Joseph Gauthier will be held at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church on Monday, April 17, 2017 at 11 a.m. with Father Irion St. Romain, Celebrant. Burial will follow in the church cemetery under the direction of Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home of Marksville. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Rose-Neath Funeral Home of Marksville.

The Gauthier Family has requested that a visitation be held at Rose-Neath Funeral Home of Marksville on Sunday, April 16, 2017 from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. and on Monday, April 18, 2017 from 8 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. A Vigil Service will be held on Sunday evening at 7 p.m.

Mr. Gauthier, age 74 of Mansura passed away at Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria on Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at 11:22 a.m.

Johnny was a veteran radio broadcaster in Avoyelles Parish. He attended Elkins Institute of Broadcasting in Dallas, Texas and attained his first class license in radio broadcasting. His broadcasting career began in 1964 with KAPB in Marksville and shortly after relocating to New Roads, became station manager and chief engineer with KWRG. By 1966, Johnny was offered to simultaneously manage a second radio station, WLBI in Denham Springs after which he accepted the audio technician position with WBRZ, Channel 2, in Baton Rouge. With a growing family and Avoyelles roots, Johnny and family moved home to Mansura and was employed with Crick Insurance Agency in Pineville for 16 years and excelled in commercial insurance designed for nursing homes. His love and dedication to broadcasting would once again prevail as his tenure with KLIL in Moreauville would begin some 25 years ago. For several years during the early hours of the morning, many family homes and businesses have been waking up to Johnny’s “happy voice”. He was always a wealth of news especially when meteorology was concerned. For the past 15 years on every Thursday morning, he and District Attorney, Charles Riddle, III, would discuss familiar topics. For two consecutive years, Johnny was instrumental to having KLIL win the Farm and Home Show Radio Station of the year. Johnny’s upbeat voice will surely be missed by the thousands of listeners that tuned in every morning. In addition to his work ethic, Johnny was a family man that loved his family and believed in his faith. It was a common site to see him raising our colors at the gravesite of his late brother, whom was a war hero. He treasured his time in his “man cave” admiring all his historic photos and classic model cars.

Johnny will now be joined in Heaven by his parents, Guy and Pennie Scallan Gauthier; brothers, Maxie Gauthier and Brian Gauthier; and granddaughter, Erica Bernard Billiot.

Those left to cherish his memories are his wife of 55 years, Lydia Shippey Gauthier of Mansura; children, John Gauthier, Jr. of Plaucheville, Holly (Bo) Smith of Jackson, Mississippi, Joni Gauthier of Hessmer, Charlie (Sheena) Gauthier of Baton Rouge, Ben Gauthier of Anchorage, Alaska and Dale Gauthier of Dupont;11 grandchildren;and 11 great-grandchildren.

