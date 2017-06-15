Jolene Hicks Perryman, age 75, of Bordelonville

Jolene Hicks Perryman

BORDELONVILLE - Visitation for Jolene Hicks Perryman of Bordelonville will be held on Friday, June 16, 2017 beginning at 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. at Escude Funeral Home in Simmesport. Funeral service and burial will be scheduled with Thompson Funeral Home in Trumann, Arkansas for a later date. Visitation arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Jolene H. Perryman, age 75, passed away on Tuesday, June 13, 2017 at her home in Bordelonville. She was born on April 18, 1942.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Patricia Gaspard; and parents, Luther and Mae Hicks.

Those left to cherish her memory are her spouse, Jessie Lueallen; sons, David Perryman of Hessmer and Curtis Perryman of Lettsworth; brother, Charles Hicks of Arkansas; three grandchildren, Danny, Ashley, and D.J.; and numerous great-grandchildren.