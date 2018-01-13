Jon Blake Sherman, Sr., age 52, of Marksville

Jon Blake Sherman, Sr.

MARKSVILLE - Funeral services for Mr. Jon Blake Sherman, Sr. will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, January 15, 2018 in the chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville with Pastor Richard Newman officiating. Interment will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Visitation will be held at Hixson Brothers Funeral Home on Sunday, January 14, 2018 from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. and will resume on Monday from 8 a.m. until the time of services.

Mr. Sherman, age 52, of Marksville, passed away on Wednesday, January 10, 2018 at Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Heather Sherman; parents, Bobby Sr. and Loyce Van Burkleo Sherman; one brother, Bobby Sherman, Jr. and sister, Rebecca Sherman.

Survivors include his wife of 12 years, Linda Prince Sherman of Marksville; one son, Jon Blake Sherman, Jr. of Bordelonville; two step-sons, Richard Decuir of Marksville and Lucas Decuir of Marksville; three step-daughters, Malurie Decuir of Marksville, Britney Spinner of Simmesport and Patricia Walden of Copperhill, Tennessee; one sister, Kimberly Sherman of Cottonport; one grandchild, Jace Sherman; and nieces and nephews, Rebecca Melton, Destiny Sherman, Michael Sherman, Brett Sherman, Seth Sherman and Jack Melton.

