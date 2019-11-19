Jonathon Clayton DeCuir, age 25 of Marksville

Funeral services for Mr. Jonathon Clayton DeCuir will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 22, 2019 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home with Reverends Dennis Hackler and Ken Austin officiating respectively. Entombment will be in St. Joseph Mausoleum #2 in Marksville. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Mr. DeCuir, age 25, of Marksville, departed this life on November 19, 2019.

Those left to cherish his memory include his parents, Lyle and Kathy Bullard DeCuir; girlfriend, Nicole Dauzat; one brother, Chance Patrick DeCuir and one sister, Kristin Rose DeCuir.

Visitation will be held in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home on Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. and will resume on Friday from 8:00 a.m. until time of funeral service.

