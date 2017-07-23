Joseph C. Gauthier, age 83, of Cottonport

Joseph C. Gauthier

COTTONPORT - Memorial services for Joseph C. Gauthier of Cottonport will be held on Wednesday, July 26, 2017 beginning at 10 a.m. at St. Mary's Assumption Catholic Church in Cottonport. Interment will be in the St. Mary's No. 2 Mausoleum. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held at St. Mary's Assumption Catholic Church beginning at 8 a.m. until the time of service.

Joseph C. Gauthier, age 83, passed away on Saturday, July 22, 2017 at Colonial Nursing Home in Marksville. He was born on February 5, 1934.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Xavier and Mathilda Gauthier.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 58 years, Barbara Gauthier of Cottonport; son, Craig Gauthier of Cottonport; and sister, Sylvia Lemoine of Plaucheville.