Joseph Earl "Papa Earl" Guillot, age 90, of Echo

Joseph Earl "Papa Earl" Guillot

ECHO - Funeral services for Mr. Joseph Earl “Papa Earl” Guillot will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, November 22, 2017 at St. Francis De Sales Catholic Church in Echo with Fr. Dwight De Jesus officiating. Burial will be held in St. Francis De Sales Catholic Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Visitation will be held at Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville on Tuesday, November 21, 2017 from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. and will resume on Wednesday from 8 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday by Fr. Chad Partain.

Mr. Guillot, age 90, of Echo, passed away on Sunday, November 19, 2017 at the Avoyelles Manor Nursing Home in Dupont. He was born on December 21, 1926.

He was preceded in death by one daughter, Karen Guillot Dixon; parents, Curtis and Virgie Guillot; and one brother, Jimmy Guillot.

Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Gail Bordelon Guillot of Echo; one daughter, Brenda (Jimmy) Thibodeaux of Echo; one brother, Raymond Guillot of Belledeau; one sister, Linda Dubroc of Alexandria; three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.