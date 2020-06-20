Funeral services for Joseph Fitzgerald Francois of Marksville are currently pending. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Joseph F. Francois, age 55, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020 at Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria. Joseph was a friendly and outgoing person with lots of friends and people who knew him. Everyone that knew him, knows the love he had for his daughters and the rest of his family.

Those left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Jalinda (Michael Richardson) Johnson and Renee Jennings; parents, Joseph Francois, Jr. & Cecile Francois; brother, Zachary (Ashley Anthony) Francois; step-children, Jasmine Haney, Ebonee Haney, and A’Keyla Haney; four grandchildren: Ja’kee Johnson, Mykel Richardson, Khowry Charrier, and Kyrre Charrier; and nephew, Timmy Wilkinson.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Joseph Francois, Sr. & Genitha Francois; and maternal grandparents, Howard Stevens & Levia Stevens.