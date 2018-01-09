Joseph Franks, age 53, of Effie

Joseph Franks

VICK - Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, January 10, 2018 for Joseph Franks at Vick Baptist Church in Vick with Rev. Grady Dodge officiating. Interment will be in Vick Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Visitation will be held at Vick Baptist Church on Tuesday, January 9, 2018 from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m. and Wednesday from 8 a.m. till service time.

Mr. Franks, age 53, passed away at his residence in Effie on Sunday, January 7, 2018. He was born on October 6, 1964.

He was preceded in death by his parents Carl and Ottie Mae Johnson Franks, Sr.; and sisters, Barbara Miller and Theresa Ann Miller.

He is survived by his son, Kevin Franks of Marksville; step-son, Joseph Dauzat; step-daughters, Callianna Hare, and Santanna Dauzat; God-daughter, Jasmine Jones; brothers, Frank “Fred” Miller, Bobby Miller, Carl Franks, Jr., Robert Lee Miller, Mike Miller and Inky Miller; sisters, Carline Thompson and Pinky Miller; and companion, Missy Dauzat.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers are Fred Miller, Roger Franks, Jr. Franks, Benji Thompson, Mark Deville, Jr., Jonathon Deville and Kevin Franks.