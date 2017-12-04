Joseph J. Slaughter, Sr., age 76, of Goudeau

Joseph J. Slaughter, Sr.

BUNKIE - Funeral services for Joseph John “Tutin” Slaughter, Sr. will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, December 9, 2017 at Abram Temple Church in Bunkie with Elder Anthony Guillory officiating the funeral service. Interment will be in Antioch Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Ford and Joseph Funeral Home in Opelousas.

Visitation will be on Friday, December 8, 2017 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Abram Temple in Bunkie.

Slaughter, age 76, passed away on Thursday, November 30, 2017 at his residence in Goudeau.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Henry J. Slaughter, Sr. and Sadie M. Slaughter; two brothers, Henry J. Slaughter, Jr. and Donald Ray Slaughter; one sister, Ivory S. Christian; and a nephew, Freddie Slaughter, Sr.

Cherishing Mr. Slaughter’s memories are his wife, Shirley Slaughter of Goudeau; three sons, Ivan (Shandalyn) Slaughter of Jacksonville, Florida, Joseph Slaughter, Jr. of Stafford, Texas and Steve (Ava) Slaughter of Manvel, Texas; four daughters, Sherry (Chris) Forte of Mesquite, Texas, Cindy McDade of Missouri City, Texas, Lisa (Isaac) Green of Murphy, Texas and Dawn (John) Wesley of Frisco, Texas; and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

