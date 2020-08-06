Joseph Juneau, 88, Moreauville

Joseph Juneau, age 88, passed away on Wednesday, August 5th, 2020 at the OakMont Estates of Mansura.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Ella Juneau of Moreauville; his children, Gary Juneau (Kim) of Sunset, LA, Linda Bardwell of Moreauville, Carleen Laborde (Joe) of Vick, LA, JoeAnn Dold of Moreauville, and Priscilla Juneau of Moreauville. He is also survived by his eight grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren..

He was preceded in death by his parents, Folse and Mable Lemoine Juneau; brother, Roy Juneau; sisters, Gertrude Juneau and Ann Ruth Morgan.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.