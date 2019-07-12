Funeral services for Mr. Joseph Landry Kelone will be held on Monday, July 15, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville with Reverend Emmett Gagnard officiating. Interment will be in Cushman Cemetery in Marksville. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Joseph Landry Kelone age 92, of Marksville, passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at his residence. He was preceded in death by his parents, Emeric Kelone and Beulah Gaspard Kelone Tassin; one son, Wayne Kelone; two daughters, his first born, Veronica Kelone and Darlene Kelone; five brothers, Calvin Kelone, Herman Kelone, Frank Kelone, Thomas Kelone, Robert Tassin; two sisters, Beulah Brouillette, Lizi St. Romain and one grandson, Jonathan Kelone.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Ola Brevelle Kelone of Marksville; one son, Chris Kelone of Marksville; one daughter, Yvette Kelone of Pineville; five sisters, Theresa Clark of Marksville, Della Kelone of Vidalia, Vicki Kelone of Bunkie, Darnette Kelone of Marksville, Dorothy Kelone of Marksville; four grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Monday, July 15, 2019 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home from 9:00 a.m. until time of funeral service.

Pallbearers honored to serve will be members of the Cenla Honor Guard, VFW and the American Legion.