Joseph Raymond Meche, Sr., age 75, of Plaucheville

Joseph Raymond Meche, Sr.

PLAUCHEVILLE - Graveside services for Joseph Raymond Meche, Sr. will be held on Saturday, May 20, 2017 beginning at 11 a.m. at Bellevue Memorial Park Cemetery in Opelousas. Arrangements are being handled by Escude Funeral Home.

Joseph Raymond Meche, Sr., age 75, a resident of Plaucheville passed away on Saturday, May 6, 2017 at his home. He was born on September 25, 1941.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry P. Meche, Sr. and Bertha (Brasseaux) Meche; and a brother, Jessie Lee Meche.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 34 years, Rita Volion Meche of Plaucheville; son, Joseph R. (Lisa) Meche, Jr. of Cottonport; daughters, Annette Meche (Tony) Albarado of Prairieville, Wendy Meche (Wiley) Moreau of Simmesport, and Tina Martin St. Pierre of Lutcher; brothers, Harry (Cathy) Meche, Jr., Gary (Anne) Meche, and Johnny (companion Debbie Bernard) Meche; sisters, Leatrice (the late Gene) Rabalais and Emma (Tommy) Saucier; 10 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.