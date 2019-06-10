Funeral services for Joseph Sauseda will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 in the chapel of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home with Bro. Wayne Romig officiating. Burial will follow in the Pythian Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Friends may visit on Monday June 10, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. and on Tuesday from 8:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. at Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Joseph Sauseda, age 92 of Bunkie, passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019 at his residence.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 72 years, Mary Garcia Sauseda; a son, Roy Sauseda, Sr.; a daughter, Irene Rodriguez; his parents, Severo and Gregoria “Rose” Gonzales Sauseda and his siblings, Antonia Sauseda, Curry Sauseda, Mary Madrigal and Julia Silva.

Survivors include his children, Joseph Sauseda, Jr. of Bunkie, Alfonso Sauseda and wife Della of Shreveport, Virginia Madrigal and husband Robert of Bayhills, Tina Wyble and husband Doyle of Opelousas and Bridget Tassin and husband James of Harvey; 36 grandchildren, 77 great-grandchildren and 14 great-great-grandchildren.