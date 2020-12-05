Joseph Stelly, 70, Bunkie

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Melancon Funeral Home Chapel in Opelousas for Joseph Stelly, age 70, who passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Avoyelles Hospital in Marksville.

Interment will be in Cedar Hill Cemetery in Washington. The Rev. David Ducote, pastor of Apostolic Lighthouse of Bunkie, will officiate at the services.

Mr. Stelly was a native of Opelousas and a resident of Bunkie. He retired with Ventura Foods after 30 years of employment. Joe liked hunting, fishing, crabbing, cooking, and especially spending time with his family. He attended church at Apostolic Lighthouse of Bunkie.

Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Dianne B. Stelly; and three sisters, Gloria Taylor, Jane Stelly, and Rena Stelly.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clement Stelly and the former Leah Hollier; five brothers, George Stelly, Patrick Stelly, Emery Stelly, Willman Stelly, and Norman Stelly; three sisters, Doris Arnaud, Joyce Richard, and Ethel Stelly; and his best friend, Tommy Bihm.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 3:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. Monday and will continue from 9:00 a.m. until service time on Tuesday.

Melancon Funeral Home of Opelousas, 4708 I-49 North Service Road, (337) 407-1907, is in charge of arrangements.