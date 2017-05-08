Joseph Wayne Mahfouz, Sr., age 65, of Pineville

Joseph Wayne Mahfouz, Sr.

PINEVILLE - Memorial services for Mr. Joseph Mahfouz will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 13, 2017 at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witness in Ball with Bro. Ed Quintana officiating under the direction of Rush Funeral Home in Pineville.

Visitation will be at Rush Funeral Home in Pineville on Wednesday, May 10, 2017 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Mr. Mahfouz, age 65, of Pineville entered eternal rest on Saturday, May 6, 2017 in Christus St. Frances Cabrini Hospital, Alexandria.

Born on June 4, 1951, Joe was a longtime member of The Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witness. He was a retired machinist from Dresser Industries and then went on to be a heavy equipment operator with Gilchrist Construction. Joe was a U.S. Army and National Guard veteran who served during the Vietnam War. In his leisure, he was a baseball enthusiast. He was very family oriented and loved spending time with his family and friends. Joe also enjoyed good food and good music.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Barbara Mahfouz; and his brother, Fred K. Mahfouz.

Those left to cherish his memory include his sons, Joey (Donna) Mahfouz of Ball, Richard Mahfouz of Pineville, and Jason Mahfouz of Pineville; his sisters, Linda M. (Joe) West of Centerpoint, Tanya (Jimmy) Brasher of Alexandria, and Donna Hastings of Hineston; his brother, Chris (Debbie) Mahfouz of Alexandria; and three grandchildren, Syria Mahfouz of Alexandria, Kaia Mahfouz of Deville and Lisa A. Hayes of Denver, Colorado.

