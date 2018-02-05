Josephine Ducote Smith, age 83, of Bunkie

Josephine Ducote Smith

BUNKIE - A Mass of Christian Burial for Josephine Ducote Smith will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, February 8, 2018 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church with the Rev. Stephen Scott Chemino, V.G. officiating. Burial will follow in the Pythian Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Friends may visit from 5 p.m. on Wednesday until 12:45 p.m. on Thursday at Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie. A rosary will be recited at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Mrs. Smith, age 83 of Bunkie, passed away on Sunday, February 4, 2018 at the Hessmer Nursing Home.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Lemoine; and her parents, Gaston and Rosalee Galland Ducote.

Survivors include her husband of 37 years, Eugene Smith of Bunkie; her children, Sandra (Charles) Mayeaux of Bunkie, Glen “Golo” Lemoine of Bunkie and Steve “Frog” (Lisa Jan) Lemoine of Evergreen; her grandchildren, Charles Mayeaux, Jr., Michelle Ferguson, Lawrence Lemoine, Jennifer Ducote and Lori Lemoine; and eight great-grandchildren.

Online condolences may be sent to www.hixson-ducote.com