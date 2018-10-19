Josephine Harrell, 64, Simmesport

Josephine "Cookie" Harrell, a native of New Orleans and resident of Simmesport, entered eternal rest at the age of 64 at Rapides Regional Medical Center. She was employed at Walmart in Marksville, La as a cashier. Visiting Friday October 19, 2018 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm at 152 Highway 3050 Morganza, La. Religious Service Saturday October 20, 2018 at 11:00 am at St. Mary Missionary Baptist Church Hwy 1, Lettsworth, La. Interment in Tree of Life Baptist Church Cemetery. She is survived by her Husband Frederick Harrell, Children Audrey Harrell and Frederick Harrell Jr. Sister Ann Marie Griffin, Step Sister Marie Turner, Grandchildren, Nieces, Nephews, Numerous other Relatives and Friends. Professional Service entrusted to A. Wesley Funeral Home, Maringouin, La.