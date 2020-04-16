Private graveside services for Josephine Marcotte will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, April 17, 2020 at Church of the Little Flower Cemetery with Rev. Walter Ajaero officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Josephine Marcotte, age 86 of the Bayhills, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at Bayou Vista Community Care Center.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Noah Marcotte; her parents, Paul, Sr. and Marie Savoy Ducote; a brother, Paul Ducote, Jr.; 3 sisters, Mary Gagnard, Betty Fontanille, and Alice Ponthier; her son-in-law, Johnny Roy; and her daughter-in-law, Phyllis Marcotte.

Survivors include her son, Gene Marcotte of the Bayhills; daughter, Elaine Roy of the Bayhills; a brother, Ellis Ducote and wife Jeanette of Bunkie; grandchildren, Kevin Marcotte, Kellie Newton, Jason Roy, Jacqueline Roy and Lucas Roy; and her great-grandchildren, Luke Marcotte, Graham Newton, Lilly Newton, Andrew Newton, Lucy Newton, Maggie Roy and Wyatt Roy.