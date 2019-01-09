A funeral service for Joshua Caleb Murphy, will be held in the funeral home chapel at 2:00 Saturday, January 12, 2019, with Rev. Wayne Talley, Rev. Paul Roney and Rev. Stan Adams officiating. Burial will follow in the Canaan Baptist Church Cemetery

Visitation will be at Crain Funeral Home (1109 Bene Street, Franklinton, LA 70438) on Saturday January 12th from 10:00 am until 2:00 pm.

Joshua Caleb Murphy, age 41, a resident of Carencro, passed away on Sunday January 6, 2019.

He spent his younger years growing up in Livingston Parish where he attended Walker High School and later lived with family near Franklinton. After high school, Josh joined the United States Army and later became a truck driver, working locally as well as driving cross-country. He most recently worked for different companies in the commercial refrigeration field. Josh loved riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle and playing his guitar. He enjoyed wood-working and fishing. Josh always enjoyed cooking outdoors, crawfish boils and hanging out with his friends.

He was preceded in death by his step-father Richard E. Varnado, grandparents Charles Peavy, Sr. and Helen Jones Peavy, grandfather Bobbie Joe Murphy and cousin Dana Owens.

He is survived by: his mother, Judy Peavy Varnado of the Canaan Community in Washington Parish; his father, Kenneth W. (Lynnie) Murphy of Lafayette; four daughters, Corinne Rene Murphy of Carencro, Grace Helen Murphy of Denham Springs, Adelle Christine Murphy of Ethel, and Brittany Nicole Verette of Ascension Parish; one son, Caleb Wayne Murphy of Walker; grandmother: Nelda Sanders of Mansura; Step-grandmother: Barbara Peavy; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.

Pallbearers will be Trampas Stogner, Terrence Stogner, James Peavy, Heath Peavy, Josh Waskom, Andrew Boudreaux

Honorary Pallbearers will be Leelanau Boudreaux, Brandon Boudreaux, Jesse Clarke, Caleb Clarke