Joshua Lane Pickett, age 30, of Morrow

Joshua Lane Pickett

MORROW - A Mass of Christian Burial for Joshua Lane Pickett of Morrow will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, February 12, 2018 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Morrow with the Rev. Michael Guidry officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Friends may visit from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Sunday with a rosary at 7 p.m. and 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Monday at Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Mr. Picket, age 30 of Morrow, passed away on Thursday, February 8, 2018 in Port Barre. He was born on September 2, 1987.

He is preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Charlene Leger.

Survivors include his children, Ian Pickett of Opelousas, Ayden Pickett of Opelousas, Gavin Picket of Prairieville, Aubree Pickett of Opelousas and Kaylee Pickett of Huntsville, Texas; his wife, Natasha Lejeune of Opelousas; his father, Mitch Leger of Ville Platte; his mother, Melissa Pickett Leger of Morrow; his brothers, Jacob (Logan) Leger of Opelousas, Trevor Leger and Taylor Leger; his sister, Casey Leger of Opelousas; his maternal grandparents, Joseph and Claudia Pickett of Morrow and Sandra and Russell Barker of Melville; his paternal grandfather, Lionel Leger of Opelousas; and his aunt, Lisa Leger.

