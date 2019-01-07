A Funeral Mass will be celebrated for Joshua Matthew Deshautelle at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Hessmer on Wednesday, January 9, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. with Father Edwin Rodriguez, celebrant. Burial will follow in the church cemetery under the direction of Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home of Marksville.

Joshua was fun loving and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He loved spending time with his family and friends and will be sadly missed.

Joshua Matthew Deshautelle, age 37 of Hessmer, passed away at Bunkie General Hospital on Sunday, January 6, 2019 at 12:12 A.M.

Those left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Kaelyn Deshautelle of Hessmer, parents, Jane Ponthier Deshautelle of Hessmer and Dale Deshautelle of Tioga, sister, Sherlane (Brad) Chenevert of Hessmer and nieces, Brianna Chenevert and Siera Chenevert of Hessmer.

Joshua was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Aloysius Ponthier, Sr. and Mamie Francois Ponthier and uncles, Edward Ponthier, Austin Ponthier and Aloysius Ponthier, Jr.

The Deshautelle Family has requested that a visitation be held at Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home of Marksville on Tuesday, January 8, 2019 from 5:00 P.M. until 10:00 P.M. and on Wednesday, January 9, 2019 from 8:00 A.M. until 1:30 P.M. A Rosary will be recited at 6:30 P.M. on Tuesday evening.

Pallbearers honored to serve are, Timmy Descant, Marvin Guillot, Marvin Deshautelle, Jason Fuqua, Shane Ponthier and Madison Lachney.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home of Marksville.