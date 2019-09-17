A Mass of Christian Burial for Ms. Josie Mae Laborde will be held on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marksville with Father Daniel Hart officiating. Interment will be in St. Joseph Mausoleum #2 in Marksville. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Josie Mae Laborde , age 88, of Marksville, departed this life on September 14, 2019 at Valley View Nursing Home in Marksville. She was preceded in death by her parents, Armand and Effie Edwards Laborde; two sisters, Bernice G. Laborde, Loretta Laborde and three brothers, Allen Laborde, Douglas Laborde, Patrick Laborde.

Those left to cherish her memory include four nieces, Joy Laborde Barbin of Marksville, Gay Laborde Brouillette of Fifth Ward, Melody Laborde Villemarette of Baton Rouge, Mary Faith Laborde Bannon of Frisco, Texas; one nephew, Robin Thomas Laborde of McCall Creek, Mississippi; three great nieces, Katie Quebedeaux, Mariah Wigginton, Emily Bannon; four great nephews, Ryan Patrick Barbin, Andrew Bannon, Joshua Evans, Patrick Laborde; two great great nieces, Cailynn Rhodes, Chloe Evans and one great great nephew, Chase Evans.

Visitation will be observed in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 from 8:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m.