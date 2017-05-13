Joy Fry Couvillion, age 95, of Marksville

Joy Fry Couvillion

MARKSVILLE - Funeral services for Mrs. Joy Fry Couvillion will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, May 15, 2017 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville with Bro. Kyle Couvillion officiating. Burial will be held in St. Joseph Mausoleum #2.

Visitation will be held on Monday, May 15, 2017 from 8 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. in the chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville.

Mrs. Couvillion, age 95, of Marksville, passed away on Thursday, May 11, 2017 at Riviere de Soleil Community Care Center in Mansura. Joy was born on December 21, 1921 in Hugo, Oklahoma to the Late Delbert and Grace Fry.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lynden Couvillion; one son, Mike Couvillion; two sisters, Helen Groce and Ann Ayer; and two brothers, Tommy Fry and Jim Fry.

Survivors include one son, Scott (Lisa) Couvillion of Marksville, one daughter, Lynda Couvillion (Michael) Seidman of Washington D.C.; daughter-in-Law Linda Guillory of Marksville; seven grandchildren, Brian Couvillion, Marc Couvillion, Justin Couvillion, Kayne Couvillion, Kyle Couvillion, Lauren Couvillion, and Jessica Couvillion; eight great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.