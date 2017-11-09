Joyce Ann Brouillette Bordelon age 76, of Marksville

On Sunday, October 15, 2017 Joyce Ann Brouillette Bordelon of Marksville, La. went to be with the Lord. Joyce was born December 04, 1940 to Euble and Essie Mae Brouillette of Marksville, La. Joyce is survived by her children Cindy (Michael) Steltenkamp, Rusty (Krista) Laughlin, Scott (Sheila) Laughlin, Kristy (Dale) Johnfore, 17 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, siblings Daniel (Audrey) Brouillette, Diana (Walt) Carson, Larry Brouillette and her dear friend Jackie Bordelon and her daughters. She was preceded in death by her mother and father Euble and Essie Mae Brouillette, husband Harold Laughlin, brother Jimmie Van Brouillette, and grandson William Michael Johnfore.

Joyce worked at Scallan Contractors in Marksville for 35 years.

A memorial celebration of Joyce's life will take place at a later date. Extra special thanks to Dr. LJ Mayeux and the nurses at All Saints Hospice. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.