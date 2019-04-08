Joyce Bradley, age 77 of Bunkie, passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019 at the Bayou Vista Community Care Center.

She is preceded in death by her parents, George A. and Laura Belle Hitman Goodwin.

Survivors include her husband of 57 years, Hugh Bradley of Bunkie; and her two sons, Mark Bradley and wife Trudi of St. Augustine, FL and Michael Bradley of Bunkie.

Burial will be at a later date in the Oddfellow Cemetery in Laurel, DE.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.